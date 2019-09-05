“To tagamet!”: in the USA arrested for drugs the woman tried to impersonate his own daughter
In the County of Davis (USA, Utah) the police stopped Heather Garcia because her car was not the license plate. About it writes the People.
In this case the police behavior seemed somewhat strange, and they decided to inspect the car.
During the search officers found drugs.
In response to the requirement to call yourself a woman said that her name is Mercedes Garcia, she was born in 1998, and driver’s license forgotten at home.
The woman’s words was surprised by police as 21-year-old young woman she clearly is not pulled. They checked the information through the database and found that Mercedes is not just a completely different person, but a native daughter Heather.
The mother was summoned to court, where she posted bail, but she didn’t pay. So now the woman is under arrest for possession of drugs, management of car without documents and providing authorities with false information.
