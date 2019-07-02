To tears: Nikolay Baskov dedicated to the deceased father song (video)
Popular Russian singer Nikolai Baskov for the first time commented on the death of his father, who died after a long battle with cancer. The tragic news he received in Minsk, where he performed at the closing of the European games. The first time Basque was silent, and later published in Instagram video footage of one of their concerts, which was attended by parents. Together with his father, he sang his favorite song. Now Nicholas has devoted her deceased dad who was very proud of.
“There are no words to Express the immense pain of our mother of loss. The Kingdom of heaven to you my beloved Dad. Our mother love for you is immortal” — written by Basques in Instagram.
Members, including many celebrities Express their condolences to the singer and can’t believe what happened. After all, Viktor Baskov has always looked good, much younger than his years.
“Dear Helen and nick! I Express my condolences from me and my entire family, at the untimely departure from life of Viktor Baskov, a husband and a father – a real Colonel! We grieve together with You! Stay friends!“, — wrote Vladimir Vinokur.
“Great grief… my deepest condolences… the Kingdom of heaven is your father” — supported singer-composer Igor Nikolaev.
“Until recently, we thought that it was a joke. I have no words. Give strength to you and Elena Nikolaevna to endure this grief. You hold on,” “please Accept our condolences. It is evident that he was very good! The evil is that of a smile, “write subscribers.
Where and when will the funeral, the family Baskov said. They want to spend the day without journalists.
