To the budget of Uzbekistan received $ 1.2 billion from Gulnara Karimova, announced the Ministry of Finance (PHOTO)

The Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan denied reports by some local media that the imprisoned daughter of the first President of the Republic Gulnara Karimova returned to the budget of $ 1.2 billion. A statement on Thursday, the press service of the Ministry, reports TASS.

“The Ministry of Finance does not conduct surnames accounting of collected revenues. During the past year and in the first half of this year, revenues for the above amount in the budget is not received,” – said in a statement.

In the past year, revenues from paid to the property (including the implementation of the seized jewelry and monetary funds) amounted to 163 billion soums or us $ 20.2 million (at the average exchange rate).

During the first half of this year, revenues from paid to the property amounted to 99.4 billion soums or $ 11.8 million (average exchange rates).

Recently in Instagram daughter Gulnara Karimova Iman posted an open letter in which she asked forgiveness of the Uzbek people and said that her personal assets at $ 1.2 billion already working for the good of the Republican budget.

Last week information portal podrobno.uz and other Uzbek media also reported with reference to the General Prosecutor’s office of Switzerland, that it will return to Uzbekistan 130 million Swiss francs (133,7 million U.S. dollars), frozen accounts Karimova.

24 Jun the Federal Prosecutor’s office of Switzerland confiscated more than 130 million francs (about the same in dollars) in the investigation of the criminal case on money laundering against one of the people close to Gulnara Karimova. This confiscation was carried out in order the restitution of funds, said in published on the website of the Swiss government, the Prosecutor’s office message. It also stressed that the constitutional court of the Federal court on 8 may 2019 decision and criminal judgment of the Federal Prosecutor’s office on 22 may 2018 “entered into force”. It was about “the ruling against close to Gulnara Karimova person.”

As previously reported by the Prosecutor General’s office of Uzbekistan, Karimov was sentenced to 10 years in prison for tax evasion and other crimes and is serving a sentence in one of the colonies near Tashkent.