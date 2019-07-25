To the end: a boxer died after a fight in which not lost (live)
The tragedy ended with a Boxing match for the title of world champion under version WBC Latino Silver lightweight title between Argentine Hugo Alfredo Santillana (19 wins, 8 of them by knockout, 6 losses, 2 draws) and the Uruguayan Eduardo Javier Abreu (10 wins, 6 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw).
The fight that both athletes followed up on his feet, was completed, according to the judges, in a draw. Final verdict Santillan listened with lowered head, and then came to his corner only with the assistance of members of his team.
Boxer laid on the floor, and arriving medics took him to the hospital, where in the brain Hugo Alfredo found a blood clot. The Argentine underwent surgery after which he suffered two cardiorespiratory cardiac arrest and respiration, and on 25 July, the boxer died.
Recall that just a few days ago died the Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev. After the fight the 28-year-old athlete lost consciousness, he was taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of “brain swelling” and had surgery — removed part of the skull. Then boxer was put in a medically induced coma, from which they did not.
