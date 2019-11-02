To the floor return to the Bachelor and star of the “League of laughter”: unexpected changes in “Tancah s…
Sunday, October 3, will be the eleventh live “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”) (about the tenth live here). The intention of the Directors, to the floor back favorite members of past seasons. Therefore, to demonstrate their dancing skills and compete for high scores from the judges will be not a couple, and already a trio.
The creators of the show so far kept secret, in what part will be the stars. You know that this Sunday on the floor will be Georgian businessman and a leading Irakli Makatsaria, couple which with Jana Hare was called last season one of the hottest. Viewers will see the actor of theatre and cinema, one of the leaders of the second season Pavel Vishnyakov. One of the couples will dance singer Michelle Andrade. The winner of last season Igor Lastochkin. Now his partner Ilona Gvozdeva plans to lead to the victory of Vladimir Ostapchuk. By the way, the flooring will come out and the other partner Ilona — comedian, member of the “League of laughter” Yuri Tkach. The name of another star is not disclosed, and her appearance in the show will be a real surprise for the viewers.
This Sunday leading the balcony, which will meet the stars after the speeches, will be singer and TV presenter Regina todorenko.
Recall that couples who fall into the risk zone, will fight for the chance to stay in the project. They will demonstrate the dance that would become for them a surprise. The decision which of them will further, judges evaluating technical training pairs. Last Sunday, the show left the sexiest couple of the season, Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich.
— I admit, I was not prepared for the fact that we will leave the project in the tenth ether, — said “FACTS” Julia. – But this show, and it has its own rules. There are a few pairs that I’ll be rooting in the finals, but my favourite — Anya Rizatdinova.
