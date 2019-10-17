To the question of the match between FC Barcelona and real Madrid joined the Spanish government
The unstable political situation in Catalonia related to the trials initiators of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia, which took place in 2017, could compromise the safety of the match between FC Barcelona and real Madrid, scheduled for October 26.
In this regard, the La Liga is seriously considering the option of postponing the match from the capital of Catalonia in the Spanish capital.
However, this option did not suit both sides of the “El Classico” – real Madrid and Barcelona responded negatively to the proposal of La Liga, reports Marca.
To the question of the match was unexpectedly joined by the Spanish government, which deems unacceptable the conduct of the match at the camp Nou, in the political situation.
As a result, a compromise variant – to play the match on December 18. It seems that this option is more just like “real” with “Barcelona” (although the latter is prefer to play as planned on 26 October at camp Nou) and the government.
But this is not an option already in La Liga, because 18 December is the environment that may affect television viewing. Also on the day scheduled for the first round of the Copa del Rey, which is attended by all the teams in La Liga, except real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Atletico Madrid.
Until next Monday, the parties must develop a final decision.