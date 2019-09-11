To the son born on American soil. The Texan paid for the shipment in Italy of the earth that was hidden under the bed giving birth wife
Tony Draconis asked parents to send a parcel with soil from their garden in the Veneto, and then hid the container under the bed laboring wife.
When American paratrooper serving in Veneto, Tony Traconis, found that his wife was pregnant, he did everything that his son literally born on American soil.
The soldier asked his relatives to send the earth from their garden in Texas to Italy and social networks published a post in which he explained his plan: to hide the container with the ground beneath the hospital bed of his wife, to his child to be born on Texas soil.
The plan seems to have been successful, and his son, Charles Joseph, born August 16, have also appeared in social networks in the picture, where he “walks” in the land of Texas, scattered to the flag of the United States.