To the United States are approaching a powerful tropical storm and a category 4 hurricane: what to prepare
The system formed in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical depression eight on Wednesday evening, July 22, it strengthened to a tropical storm late on Thursday evening, July 23, CNN writes.
A tropical storm named Hanna (Hanna) — this is the earliest storm named “N” in the hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.
According to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford, the storm is moving with steady winds at a speed of 40 mph (64 km/h) and gusts up to 50 mph (80.4 km/h).
It is expected that Hannah is a bit stronger before you go ashore in Texas in the afternoon or evening on Saturday, July 25.
Warning tropical storm is valid from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande. This means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area of the warning within the next 36 hours.
Probably the greatest threat from the storm system will pose a heavy rainfall — from 3 to 6 inches (7,6-15,2 cm) of precipitation, in some places up to 10 inches (25.4 cm). In addition to tropical storm winds, huge problems will cause precipitation from Louisiana to South Texas.
Warnings about monitoring tropical storm apply to San Luis Pass to high island, Texas. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the surveillance zone, usually within 48 hours.
Experts predict that this year will be an active hurricane season.
The record for an early storm with the name H was previously installed tropical storm Harvey (Harvey) August 3, 2005.
Hurricane Douglas and storm Gonzalo
Hurricane Douglas, which was formed in the Pacific ocean, intensifies as it approaches Hawaii, reports the Honolulu Civil Beat. It is expected that the hurricane of the 4th category will fall on the Big island on Sunday morning, July 26.
Thursday, July 23, Douglas intensified to a hurricane, the 4th category. The hurricane is coming to Hawaii, threatening flooding rains and destructive winds.
“It is expected that this weekend, Douglas will be near or over parts of the Hawaiian Islands, said National hurricane center. — There is an increased likelihood that a strong wind, dangerous surf and heavy rains may affect some part of the state, starting Saturday or Sunday (25th or 26th July)”.
Officials urged residents of Hawaii to prepare for potential storm impacts.
“Take action now, get ready, and I hope the path of the hurricane will change, but hope is not a plan, said meteorologist John Bravender from the Center for hurricanes in the Central Pacific ocean. — Prepare as if you touch”.
Impact on staff will depend on how strong the storm is, when you approach closer.
“In fact, Douglas may affect any part of the state. Even a tropical storm of high-class can cause significant damage,” — said Bravender.
Tropical storm Gonzalo is heading to the Small Antilles. It could become a hurricane on Saturday, July 25, before reaching the windward Islands of the Caribbean, says The Weather Channel.
It is very small in its scope the storm, so its impact is mainly limited to the Windward Islands. In some parts of the Islands expected flooding, strong winds, heavy surf and coastal flooding.
Gonzalo is the seventh storm of the early name in the Atlantic.
bookmark