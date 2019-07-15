To vomit: passengers became ill due to ‘unusual’ odor in the plane
The flight from new Jersey to the Dominican Republic urgently rerouted to new York after passengers and crew members “felt bad” because of a strange odor on Board.
JetBlue flight 1203 departed from international airport, Newark liberty, around 6 a.m., with a scheduled landing at the international airport Las Americas Santo Domingo at 10 am. However, shortly after takeoff passengers and crew members felt “unusual smell” was confirmed by the airline.
In this regard, the plane decided to redirect to JFK, as “several passengers and crew members felt bad”.
NBC4 sources also claimed that during the incident some passengers vomited. Although their exact number is unknown.
The representative of the port authority of new York and new Jersey (PANYNJ) has confirmed to Fox News that three passengers and two crew members JetBlue complained of nausea. They were taken to the emergency room immediately after safe arrival in JFK.
The aircraft was taken out of service for inspection. The passengers went to Santo Domingo on another liner.
Previously, the airline Spirit Airlines have faced problems because of the terrible smell on Board. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, June 29. When the plane landed, witnesses reported from the ship on a stretcher have taken out four of the flight attendants, although the airline says it was made just as a “precaution”.
Last year in April and may, the airline Spirit Airlines was forced to deploy a number of flights due to an unusual odour on Board. 8 may the plane, preparing for departure from McCarran international airport in Las Vegas, turned back to the gate due to odor on Board. Eight people were taken to local hospitals.
April 24 flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale was forced to go back from the “unknown smell”, with the result that seven people were treated at local health centres as a precautionary measure, confirmed in the Spirit Airlines.
3 may the Spirit flight from Los Angeles to Denver returned due to the strange smell in the cabin, resulting in one person was in the hospital. But on may 5 another flight from Dallas to Tampa was diverted to Dallas / Fort worth because of “reports of smell,” although the representative of the Spirit claimed that it happened because of a sick passenger.