Today in Nova Scotia expect the lad and the wind is 140 km/h (PHOTO)

Loading...

It is expected that today during the day, hurricane “Dorian” will reach the coastal areas of Nova Scotia, marking the arrival squally torrential rain, increased surf and the wind, the speed of which will reach 140 kilometers per hour.

Canadian center for monitoring hurricanes announced that the hurricane warning remain in effect for most of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Tropical storm warnings were issued in respect of the Island of Prince Edwrd, South-Eastern new Brunswick and Western Newfoundland.

“The hurricane is coming … (and) this storm is still quite strong,” said Bob robichaux, one of the meteorologists of the center.

Despite the fact that by Saturday morning he was about 500 kilometers South-West of Halifax, strong rain and winds exceeding 90 kilometres per hour, was registered in South-Western Nova Scotia and southern new Brunswick.

It is projected that when he gets to these areas, it will be treated as a hurricane 1 category, he later move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where it is expected to evolve into a strong post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricanes of category 1 supports wind speed from 119 km/h to 153 km/h robichaux suggested that the speed parameters of the wind, which will bring Dorian, will range between 90 km/h and 120 km / h.

“This means a lot of broken trees, uprooted trees, heavy rain and the possibility of flash floods”, he said.

The storm, he said, will be located close to, perhaps, a little East of Halifax, which can lead to mass power outages.

Meanwhile, the emergency situations Ministry in the region of Halifax has called for voluntary evacuation of homes and businesses along the Atlantic coast of the municipality.

The forecast also States that in connection with storm surge and increased wave that can reach 15 meters, lowland settlements located on the coast, could face flooding.

“We know that tonight will be big waves,’ said robichaux. – From the point of view of precautionary measures, the residents of these areas would have to briefly move away from the coast”.

Regional authorities reported that areas of high risk include Cambro, Peggys Cove and areas along the Eastern shore of the province, which lie to the East of Halifax.

“Citizens are advised to be in alternative placements prior to the beginning of hurricane”, – stated in the message of regional government.

“Although it is voluntary evacuation, the municipality calls upon all who are in high-risk areas to find alternative housing options for the weekend”.

The canadian Red Cross will open in the region of Halifax three emergency temporary accommodation centre.

In connection with warnings about prolonged power outages and flooding, many residents of Halifax have stocked up with food, water and gasoline. On Friday it was possible to observe long queues at petrol stations and grocery stores in Halifax.

Meanwhile, the hydrometeorological centre of Canada has also issued a storm warning in relation to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where tonight, in places of possible flooding at high tide.

In Fredericton, the Prime Minister of new Brunswick, blaine Higgs announced the cancellation of the conference of New England governors and premiers of Eastern Canada, which was to begin on Sunday in the port city of Saint John.