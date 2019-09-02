Today Konoplyanka passed the medical examination in Kiev: midfielder close to moving to Ukrainian club
Owned by “Schalke 04” Yevhen Konoplyanka today passed the medical examination in the Kiev clinic “Boris”, reports Sport Arena.
It is not excluded that it is connected with the possible transfer of the Ukrainian “Shakhtar”, the newspaper notes.
Summer Linnet is actively interested in Besiktas, but the deal on the transition Ukrainian Turkish club fell through. In addition to beşiktaş, among the contenders for Eugene was called “Roma” and “Sampdoria”.
Last season, Konoplyanka has played for the Ruhr club in 21 matches in all competitions, scoring 1 goal and giving 2 assists.
The contract of the 29-year-old Eugene with Schalke expires in June 2020.