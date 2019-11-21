This morning the Governor-General Julie Payett awards 39 the Order of Canada, including actor William Shatner, writer Ann-Marie MacDonald and lawyer James Lokier.

Shatner gets one of the highest civilian awards of Canada for its 60-year career in theatre, film and television, McDonald for her contribution to the arts, the protection of women and the LGBT community, the Lockyer for his efforts to protect those accused of their crimes is imperfect.

Mathematician Robert Langlands, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and actor Donald Sutherland also become Companions of the Order that is the most prestigious of the three degrees.

Pellett will lead the ceremony which will be held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The award was established in 1967, the year of Canada’s centennial.

Since the Order was presented to approximately 7,500 people.