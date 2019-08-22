Today, the ethics Commissioner will testify before the Committee (PHOTO)

Loading...

New Democrat Charlie Angus said that he predicted the ethics Commissioner Mario Dion will be able to testify today before a parliamentary Committee on their findings on the violation of the Prime Minister the law on conflict of interests.

But give the ethics Committee of the house of Commons the report of Dion, remains in the hands of the liberal MPs who have a majority of seats.

This morning in Toronto the leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer has repeated his call to them to do the right thing and to prefer the interests of Canada to their party, allowing them to continue the investigation.

The Shire suggested that if they do, it signals to Canadians that the scandal and corruption exposed by Dion are not limited to the office of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but also affect the liberal meeting.

Last week Dion released a report that Trudeau violated one of the sections of the code of ethics, improperly putting pressure on the former Minister of justice Jody Wilson-Reybold with the purpose to stop the prosecution on the corruption charges against Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau, who in his defense insisted that he had acted from the best motives, not allowing to deprive many Canadians of their jobs, now offers voters to leave the past behind.