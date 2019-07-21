Today there will be a ceremony in memory of the victims Danforth shooting (PHOTO)

Today is scheduled to hold a Ceremony of remembrance of the victims of the shooting last summer in the district of Greektown.

The ceremony must take place in a Park near Danforth Avenue, where on 22 July last year, there was this horrible crime.

The attack killed 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianne Kozis, 13 people were injured.

The names of the victims will be read aloud followed by a moment of silence as a sign of remembrance.

It is expected that the ceremony will also include the choir and reading of poems by the author.

Monday marks a year from the day when Faisal Hussein opened fire on people on a busy street, and then shot himself.

Last month, the Toronto police spoke about their almost year-long investigation of the attack.

They said 29-year-old Hussein had a long history of mental health problems, the investigators could not accurately determine the motive for the crime.

Police said that Hussain had no previous convictions and nothing indicated that it was linked to any radical organizations.

Relatives and those who were wounded in the shooting, continue to struggle with the physical and emotional effects of the attack a year later.

Tomorrow’s scheduled memorial event, which will start at 20:51, at this time shots were fired in the Park on Danforth Avenue, which will bring together residents of Toronto with candles and photos of victims.