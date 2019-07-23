Today will be a vote against construction of a Parking on Eglinton (PHOTO)

Loading...

Today, the Council of management of the Toronto Parking areas (TPA) will decide whether to approve the plan of liquidation of rental housing on Eglinton Avenue to construct a Parking lot.

A proposal to build surface Parking for 24 seats on the corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road, was met with harsh criticism from the defenders of housing, who said that this step would be a missed opportunity to build more affordable housing on city-owned land.

The city authorities purchased a plot at 2204-2212 Eglinton Avenue West in 2013 and then the house at 601 Caledonia Road West with the aim to remedy the lack of Parking spaces in the area. The city bought the property in anticipation of the need to compensate for the expected reduction in on-street Parking as a result of the implementation of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

But in a letter sent to the Chairman of the TPA Board, mayor John Tory expressed concern about the plan, which was developed before the tories took office.

“We can’t build a Parking lot on land located close to public transport routes,” said tori reporters CTV News Toronto.

The representative of a group working on housing priorities, Richardson said that he asked the Council to abandon plans for the construction of Parking lots.

“We have a housing crisis, we have a Parking crisis,” said Richardson in an interview with CTV Toronto on Monday.

“Parking is good, but surface Parking that is created through demolition of existing housing is just a waste of time and municipal money.”

Richardson noted that given the contract for 850,000 dollars allocated for the demolition of buildings and location of Parking, as well as the millions spent on the purchase of real estate, a Parking space should cost approximately $ 120,000.

Hartley Lefton, Board Chairman of TPA, told CTV Toronto that he will return to the Council with a request to find the opportunity to discuss with the city authorities for further action to develop the most optimal solutions.

The Council meeting will begin today at 10 am.