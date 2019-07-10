Today will be road closures in connection with the holding of the Honda Indy (PHOTO)

Race cars Indy class will be worn in the Western part of the city over the next few days, but for all other drivers, this will mean that getting around the city can be a bit slower.

In connection with the holding of the Honda Indy races this weekend, starting today, will be closed a number of roads, including a significant portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The city administration warns drivers that due to road closures, possible delays up to one hour on Expressway the Gardiner in the morning and afternoon peak hours on Thursday and Friday, and delays up to 30 minutes for the rest of the time.

The report also says that very likely the “long delay” tram routes, 501 Queen and 504 and bus routes 16, 21 and 31.

Here is the full list of closed roads:

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive with 20:00.

Strachan Avenue in a southerly direction from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West 12:00

Canada Boulevard will be completely closed to traffic

Newfoundland Road will be completely closed to traffic

Nova Scotia Avenue will be completely closed to traffic

Nunavut Road will be completely closed to traffic

Ontario Drive will be completely closed to traffic

Prince Edward Island Crescent will be completely closed to traffic

Princes’ Boulevard will be completely closed to traffic

Quebec Street will be completely closed to traffic

Saskatchewan Road will be completely closed to traffic

Training Honda Indy will begin on Friday and the main race scheduled for 15:40 on Sunday.

The roads will be open to 23:00 on Sunday.