Today will block the road for the jazz festival (PHOTO)

Part of Queen Street East will be filled with music in honor of the last weekend of the Beaches International Jazz Festival, and for the drivers it can cause complications.

Queen Street East will be completely closed to the passage between Woodbine Avenue and Beech from 6 PM to midnight each evening, starting today and until Saturday inclusive.

During this closing travel, the TTC will replace streetcars routes and will go to a detour, and buses will pass through Woodbine Avenue and Main Street.

Avenue Kenilworth, Kippendavie, Hambley, Hartford and Herbert will be on bilateral.

In the heart of the festival, drivers can sit in traffic, so anyone who can drive around this area, please to do so.

This year for the Beaches International Jazz Festival is a 31-M.

Dozens of musical performances are expected this week on the temporary stages that are installed on Queen Street East, in honor of the closing of the festival. The performances will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday.