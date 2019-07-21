Todorenko said about how many pictures from the wedding remained in the family archive
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov on 3 July to celebrate the wedding in Sorrento at the beautiful historic Villa Astoria. The bride was replaced by two images, one of her wedding outfits were made specially for the occasion, and the groom was very elegant and well equipped in a suit created to measure. The couple exchanged touching vows in front of the audience, conquered dancing together, and Vlad devoted to his wife soulful song. The most touching moments of the holiday were able to enjoy and fans of the couple, because the couple released a wedding film! It turned out that in the family album from Todorenko and Topalov accumulated a lot of photos from the celebration.
On his instagram page leading said that he had gathered an impressive collection of unique shots from the wedding – they were about 1.5 thousand! She plans to keep those dear to your heart photo album of impressive dimensions.
Also Regina was generous and decided to publish a couple of spectacular pictures on the social network sites. One of them she is depicted on the balcony, behind the spectacular view of the sea train bridesmaid dresses fluttering in the wind, and she holds one in the hands of the original bouquet. On the second frame Regina gracefully posing on the steps of the marble staircase, turning to the photographer over his shoulder.
“Yesterday, Vladislav Mikhailovich received fifteen hundred beautiful photos from the wedding that I am planning to gather in one gigantic album. And let it be very heavy, but the memories will remain forever on the magic pages. I wonder, is it just us from the wedding and a half thousand photos or you have been there, too?” — asked the star of “the eagle and Tails” at the subscribers.
Photoset delighted the fans, than they hastened to tell her, do not skimp on the praise.
“Live the Swan!”, “Juliet”, “Very beautiful Regina and the pictures are just super”, “Princess”, “Very beautiful”, “Great!” “Gorgeous photo. Regina, I wish you happiness”, “You are beautiful”, “the Place you have chosen is magical! There are incredibly beautiful,” “Gorgeous,” wrote netizens.