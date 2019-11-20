Tofu: the benefits and harms Eastern superfood
Tofu is a great source of amino acids, iron, calcium and other trace elements. This product is from soy beans is an important part of a healthy diet, bringing many benefits to health. That is tofu one of the permanent components in the diet of the Japanese – nation of long-livers. However, it is necessary to be careful for those who has kidney disease. Why? Says nutritionist and nutritionist from the United States Samantha Coogan.
Tofu is produced by condensation of fresh soya milk, pressing in a solid block and then cooling it — in much the same way that traditional dairy cheese.
Use
Tofu is excellent food from the standpoint of nutrition and health. Tofu is a good source of protein and contains all nine essential amino acids. It is believed that soy protein helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). Tofu contains phytoestrogens called isoflavones — a group of chemicals contained in plant foods which potentially reduce the risk of breast cancer. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, then soy products should be part of the diet.
Tofu is also valued as a plant source of iron, calcium, manganese, selenium and phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc and vitamin B1.
The potential harm
Tofu and all soy products contain large amounts of oxalates. People with a history oxalidaceae kidney stones should avoid excessive consumption of soy products.
Before changing a diet to include a lot of products based on soy, it is advisable to talk to physician or nutritionist.