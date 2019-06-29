Told the psychiatrist about the use of cocktails with alcohol in the heat
The use of soft alcoholic drinks in the heat may improve the condition, but only for a short time. Their drinking water is associated with disorders of thermoregulation of the body and an increased risk of heat stroke.
Why in hot weather it is better to abandon cocktails like a Mojito or gin and tonic and other drinks with alcohol, was told by the psychiatrist-narcologist Yevgeny Bryun.
Many people drink these cocktails to cool off. However, the elevated tone of feeling, which can give these drinks very quickly. According to the psychiatrist, they contained alcohol gives a toxic effect, changing the condition of the blood vessels, including those located close to the skin, and as a result disrupts thermoregulation. People may feel unwell, dizzy, shortness of breath, lethargy and fatigue. Also in these circumstances there is a risk of overheating.
“In this state, it is difficult to determine the degree of thermoregulation of the body, because the body does not give clear signals, so the risk of unwittingly suffer from heat stroke very high,” — said the doctor.
One of the most dangerous consequences of drinking alcohol in the heat Brune considers drowning. The specialist stated that the bulk of the drowned in the swimming season people are in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He explained that ethyl alcohol contained in alcoholic drinks causes the heart to work in extreme mode. If a person had a few drinks on the beach somewhere hot, and then went for a swim in the water, where it is significantly colder, the contrast of temperatures could easily trigger his coronary spasm.
“If a Bank in this case you can still provide medical care in the water it is almost impossible. The result was drowning,” — said Yevgeny Bryun.