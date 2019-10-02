Tom cruise arrived in Odessa (photo)
Wednesday, October 2, at the international airport “Odessa” has landed a Gulfstream IV (registration number 808T), owned by Hollywood star Tom cruise. According to witnesses, “from the liner was a 57-year-old actor, sat in the car and drove off somewhere.”
No official information about the location of Tom cruise in Odessa still there, although the airport authority confirm the fact of its arrival.
It was noted that the actor has conceived a new project and is looking for locations for its implementation. It is not excluded that this is why he came to Odessa.
“FACTS” were told also that on September 30 the famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise was spotted in the Kiev metro station “Golden Gate”. I must say that the arrival of cruise in Kiev has caused an unprecedented boom in social networks. One of the bold assumptions users: 57-year-old bachelor looking for a Ukraine wife.
