Tom cruise is not seen with her daughter Suri from Scientology
Tom cruise did not meet with daughter Suri in 2013. According to Samantha Domingo, the celebrity talks to the girl because of Scientology.
Samantha Domingo is a former follower of Scientology. At the moment it is not in the members of this movement, but he knows what the rules are respected there. The woman said, after his divorce from Katie Holmes, Tom cruise began to live away from the former family, and his daughter Suri ceased to be part of a community. In this regard, a Hollywood actor does not have the ability to chat with a girl. However, he may perceive it as the spirit within the body, and having the opportunity in the future to go through reincarnation, to return in a new guise and begin to live in other circumstances. Notes, star relative had not seen Suri since the divorce. With the other children from his first wife, he has a relationship, because they follow the movement.
Words Samantha Domingo confirms the representative being the Minister of this phenomenon. He said there are no such rules, and they are not true.