Tom Hanks played the leading children’s entertainment program

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for the biographical drama “a Beautiful day in the neighborhood” (A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood). The Director Marielle Heller, the Chronicle reports.info with reference to Multikino.

Том Хэнкс сыграл ведущего детской развлекательной программы

The main role in the film was played by actor Tom Hanks. He plays a good-natured leading children’s entertainment program known as Mr. Rogers.

The plot is based on a true story. The action revolves around the friendship of Rogers with a journalist (Matthew Rhys), who makes a great profile on the popular master, who loves all of America.

