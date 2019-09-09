Tom Hanks, who came to TIFF, visited the coffee shop, which launched a campaign for his appeal (PHOTOS)

Loading...

A coffee shop in Leslieville has now become a kind of place where celebs appear. This time she was visited by one of the most famous actors in the world Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks is in the country because of the International film festival in Toronto (TIFF), he represents the film “a Beautiful day in the neighborhood” (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and a Cup of coffee he stopped Friday night at the coffee shop Grinder on Gerrard street, near Jones Avenue.

At that time the Coffee Grinder was about the middle of his 10-day online campaign to attract the stars to the coffee shop.

The campaign was the fact that the first coffeeshop in the heart of the established growth carton of Tom Hanks with a mug of coffee in hand, and then published the photo in social networks. Then went to other thematic publications with the cardboard image of the star, including a picture of the Murray. Further already connected subscribers and visitors and began to put their photos next to the faux Tom Hanks, depicting classic scenes from the movies, which starred actor.

And then came the actor himself. “He was so cheerful and kind,” said Joel Murray, owner of the coffee shop, “He told me I was very smart, and it made my day.”

Last year during TIFF Murray set a big cardboard photo of an actor from Canada, Ryan Gosling, managed to secure his visit. And Gosling went for a Cup of coffee and spent time with the visitors, talking and taking pictures.

Interestingly, the first campaign at the invitation of the stars in the coffee shop while TIFF was not in the past year, and in 2017, however, not successful. Then Murray tried to call Idris Elba, which arrived at TIFF to present the film “Big Game” (Molly’s Game).

When it came to the coffee shop winner of two Oscars Tom Hanks, he knocked first at the door to attract attention, as the coffee shop at that time was closed. At that time in the coffee shop was only one employee, and Tom Hanks pointed his finger at his cardboard copy.

When an employee let Tom Hanks inside, I immediately called the owner.

“The criterion is always the same – who would I like to drink coffee. This year we had two candidates: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks,” said Murray before the start of the campaign.