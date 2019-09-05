Tom Holland commented on the novel that attributed to him by the tabloids: “it happened to me for the first time”
In July, the Western media spread the news that the star of “spider-Man” Tom Holland has a girlfriend. This is the conclusion of the tabloids and fans came after paparazzi caught him on a date with a mysterious blonde. In an interview with GQ Style 23-year-old actor admitted that such obsessive attention to his personal life left him in shock.
After paparazzi photos appeared online, some fans Tom was glad that “the boy got a girlfriend” and the other threw a tantrum and attacked his girlfriend all my frustrations. In the end the girl had to delete their accounts from social networks and that much upset the actor.
I’m a very private person. If you Google my name, you will understand that I am not the person the tabloids say. I don’t like being the center of attention. I’m good when needed for work, but no more, so it was a shock. It happened to me for the first time
— admitted to Holland.
Photos attracted so much attention, since several years ago is credited with an affair with his colleague Sendai. The actor has always fended off these rumors, but after the incident in July, he decided that now would be much more careful so that this does not happen again.
Now the star is enough other trouble, because recently between Disney and Sony a dispute broke out over the “spider-Man”, and now the hero of Holland runs the risk of permanently leave kynoselen Marvel.