Tom Holland Confirms He Will Continue As Spider-Man After Leaving The MCU
Holland’s contract has him on for two more web-slinger flicks, but he was rumored to make appearances in future MCU team-up films moving forward as well, as he was being established to be one of the leaders of the group in future movies. Whether Holland signs on for more films with Sony remains to be seen.
Looking for a silver lining, many fans are hoping that this will almost guarantee Tom Hardy’s Venom will now cross over with Spider-Man since both are completely under the Sony label. Other’s aren’t too worried about the broken partnership, suggesting there is still plenty of time for the two studios to work out a new agreement before any new Spider-Man film starts shooting. With Spider-Man: Far From Home releasing this past July, it will be several years before Peter Parker hits the big screen again.
Sony and Marvel have remained silent on the matter, suggesting nothing is really dead at this time. Venom earned over $800 million at the box office last year, with Far From Home also crossing the $1 billion mark this summer. At this time, Sony shouldn’t be worried about losing money from breaking the Marvel deal now that their superhero flicks have got their footing