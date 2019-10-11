Tom Holland shaved her head for new role
Marvel star Tom Holland shaved her head. The actor had to change the image for the new role. A relevant post appeared in microblog Twitter.
Holland is preparing to shoot in the film “cherry” brothers Russo. The actor will transform into a military medic, who returned home from Iraq. After seeing the horrors the hero has developed PTSD.
Holland said that for a better understanding of the role began to meet with the veterans. Actor to listen to their stories and takes over the experience. Fans are not told how to relate to the new image of the star, but found it similar to Eminem.
