Tom Kaulitz had fun before the wedding with Heidi Klum
That Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz officially became husband and wife in February, it became known just a few days ago. And wedding celebrations, it seems, is not far off.
The ceremony, which Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz utter vows of love and fidelity, is closer than you think. Today twin brother Tom, bill has published in social networks a series of images, which capture the brightest moments of the bachelor party held in Las Vegas. Farewell to the single life, by the way, took three days.
Planes, helicopters, dune buggies, bachelor apartments, nightlife, paintball, day pools, gambling, Golf, limousines, no sleep, too much fun… Glad we came back safe and sound. The next big wedding! Can’t wait for the day! — wrote the bill.
We will remind, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got engaged in December 2018 on Christmas eve, as reported on his page in Instagram. A February 22, 2019, officially became husband and wife. An important event, they noted modest dinner in the restaurant Mr. Chow.