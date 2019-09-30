Tomorrow in Ukraine will not be small coins
October 1, 2019 in Ukraine will not be valid small coins of 1, 2 and 5 cents.
Thus, the last day, when they are accepted in retail outlets at 30 September, the press service of the NBU.
Tomorrow the coin will not be accepted in payment for goods and services, and the Bank will withdraw them from cash flow. Citizens can without any restrictions and free to exchange them for coins and banknotes of the other denominations over the next 3 years in banks.
NBU withdraws coins in denominations of 1, 2 and 5 cents, because they have almost ceased to play a significant role in the calculations. In addition, the cost of production considerably exceeds their nominal value. So the state can save more than 90 million UAH per year. Also, banks and businesses will not spend money on infrastructure and the collection of small coins.