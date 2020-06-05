Tomorrow will be known the results of the drawing of green cards: where and how to find them
The participants lottery green card DV-2021 was waiting for the results of the draw for a month longer than usual because of the pandemic coronavirus. Finally, tomorrow, June 6, you’ll be able to check the status of your application. Recall that the results of the draw, which took place from 2 October to 5 November 2019, will be available until September 30, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of state.
A green card is an identity permanent resident who does not have American citizenship. With it, you will receive the right to work, benefits to education and the opportunity to apply for citizenship. But winning the lottery does not mean the automatic issuance of a green card, is only part of the way to obtaining.
Here are 4 steps you need to take to become the winner won a green card and successfully settle in the United States.
Step 1. Check the status of the application
To know the results of the draw will be tomorrow, June 6, and only on the official website www.dvprogram.state.gov (it used to be called www.dvlottery.state.gov — both addresses are correct). On the website you will need to enter the number of the lottery, specify the name, surname and year of birth of the applicant. If on the opened page you will see a letter with a bar code and your data, you won.
The results can be found exclusively on this site and only on their own initiative — the Department of state will remind you about the prize draw and send any emails. Check application status — free. Any letter or email with an invitation to pass on any link or make a cash transfer, is a fraud. Be extremely careful, especially if applied via the lottery through an intermediary.
Until September 30, 2020, on the same site — you can check the results of drawing of green card lottery for the year 2020 (DV-2020). After this date persons who won the lottery will not be able to apply for a green card.
The mere fact of winning does not guarantee a green card. Every year the US government allocates 55 thousand immigrant visas, which are drawn in the Green Card lottery. Applicants are always much more annually in lottery participate in an average of 9 million people. And prize notifications always receives more applicants.
This is because not all bring it started to end: someone is not ready to bear the expenses associated with visas, who does not pass the medical examination or interview of the applicants get rejected due to incorrectly prepared documents. So the news that you have won a green card is just a signal to start the marathon with a length of about a year, but not yet a victory.
For immigration must meet the requirements that apply to applicants for immigrant visas.
If you are currently receiving notification about winning a green card are already in the US, you have the opportunity to change your status in the US immigration. More information can be found on the official website of the program.
ForumDaily also wrote about whether it is possible to change marital status in the process of drawing and obtaining a green card.
What if you didn’t win? We talked about how to be in this situation. Also, remember that in addition to Green Card lottery, there are at least 9 other ways to stay in the United States for permanent residence.
Worth to try their luck again. To do it right the next time they draw a green card, pay attention to the most frequent mistakes made by the participants in the lottery green card.
Step 2. The path to a green card
ForumDaily previously published step-by-step manual for those who won the Green Card. Here are the key points that you will have to do.
On the website of the Consular Electronic Application Center you need to fill out an immigration visa application form form DS-260. It is filled in English. The questionnaire should specify the personal data, family status, provide information about the place of work, school, the criminal records.
The first impulse won — as soon as possible to send their profiles DS260. This is done with the best of intentions, but can play with you a malicious joke. Explain why in most cases it is not necessary to send the questionnaire at least several months after winning a green card.
The necessary documents that need to be collected before the interview: full list is here. All documents which are not in English must be accompanied by a certified translation. No notarisation or apostille is not required.
Medical examination to pass only in special certified centers, the addresses of which can be found on the website. The price of this procedure — an average of $215 each family member planning to immigrate (in different countries the price may differ by $10-15), and separately paid vaccination. Read more about this in our material.
Also you will need the originals and translations into English of all documents, medical examination results and an interview. On the spot at the Embassy, you need to pay the application fee for each family member. But that’s not a guarantee that coveted visa to the United States in your hands. An interview is not less important stage than the preparation of documents or a medical examination. The main purpose of an interview is to make sure applied precisely the people who came to the interview, to remove fingerprints and compare them with the database to see the results of medical examination and check of all documents.
Step 3. New start in USA
Everyone who came to the United States, is to make some basic documents: to apply for a Bank card, social security number and American identity.
The holder of the green card should definitely know about their rights and responsibilities — read our material.
ForumDaily wrote about what kind of state aid can be received by a holder of a green card and how to track delivery of your green card and other immigration documents.
You can also learn about what 8 types of green cards and the reason for their preparation, to apply to immigrants in the United States.
The owner of a green card along with the ability to permanently live and work in the U.S. gets the right to family reunification. If at home he is survived by children, spouse or spouse, he can take them to America.
Keep in mind that as a visa and possession of a green card does not guarantee that you can not be expelled from the United States. There are a number of legal grounds for the deportation of the holder of a green card of USA.
Step 4. Plans for the future
How well will the immigration is also a lottery. Someone played it for about ten years, someone was lucky with the first time and someone is the third green card for a family. Family from Belarus, a couple from Kiev and very young girl from Lipetsk. They won the green card lottery. ForumDaily talked those lucky ones who already got the chance to move to America.
But 5 completely different stories of people who were lucky enough to win and earn the right to live and work in America.
About his own work on the bugs after winning a green card told blogger Alexander Rusak.
Firyuza Gafurov, who 10 years ago went to USA with Work&Travel program (program for students), stayed in the States and won a green card — read her story here.You can be a success story of the Odessa Lion Savitsky, who won a green card — he became a photographer in the United States, his posters adorn Times Square in new York.
Read the story of a Hollywood producer Valerie Phil, which won a green card in the lottery and didn’t want to move.
Learn how Kazakh photographer, traveler, and participant of expeditions Janat Aithozhin won a green card at the second attempt. He shared useful tips and details of the process — from the questionnaire before moving to the United States.
Some admit that the move could not draw morally and materially, and returned home. To start life from scratch in a foreign country is not always as easy as it seems. ForumDaily readers who are fortunate enough to win the lottery, but no luck to realize the American dream, explained why they have not happened with the United States. And another story about how the family went from a good and well-secured life in the United States — the country, the knowledge of which was limited only to the myths… and returned home after 2 months.
