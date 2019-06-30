Toni Garrn surprised long legs in ultra-short outfit

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The German model attended a social event in Hamburg.

Тони Гаррн удивила длинными ножками в ультракоротком наряде

26-year-old Toni Garrn this time decided to surprise the small audience with their long legs, dressed in ultra-short outfit from the brand Etro sandals and metallic shade on high heels.

To tear his eyes away from the shapely legs Tony is simply impossible. This successful way, the model complements also the choker, it came with earrings-rings and light makeup in neutral shades. Garrn hair gathered in a ponytail.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.