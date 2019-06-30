Toni Garrn surprised long legs in ultra-short outfit
The German model attended a social event in Hamburg.
26-year-old Toni Garrn this time decided to surprise the small audience with their long legs, dressed in ultra-short outfit from the brand Etro sandals and metallic shade on high heels.
To tear his eyes away from the shapely legs Tony is simply impossible. This successful way, the model complements also the choker, it came with earrings-rings and light makeup in neutral shades. Garrn hair gathered in a ponytail.