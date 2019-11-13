Tonight in Toronto will be down to-20C with the wind (PHOTO)

In Toronto it is winter, and tonight the temperature will fall to -11 C, but with gusts of wind up to-20C.

Weather service Weather Network reported that this cold snap broke low temperature records this time of year. Fortunately, the snowfall in the greater Toronto area at the moment stopped, and tonight is expected only light snow.

Unusually low for this time the temperature has forced the city to begin the work of the centers of the heating earlier than planned, which, among other things, contributed to the calls of members of the public.

Low temperature means that the snow will not melt, at least a couple of days, so roads and sidewalks will be “snow porridge”.

Weather Canada reports that this week in Toronto will be mostly cool.

Also meteoagentstvo of the country promises that this cold will weaken by Thursday, code the temperature will rise to 2 C, and the night falls only to 0 C.