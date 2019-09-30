Tons of paper documents hinder the authorities to prosecute sponsors of immigrants
Officials are trying to perform monthly Directive of the President of trump, which requires sponsors of immigrants pay for the government expenses in cases where these immigrants used the public good. But to collect this information, they have to go through an underground warehouse in Missouri.
As reported by Axios, most immigration papers, including information about the sponsors that are physically located on the sheet of paper that is stored in a large underground space in the limestone caves of Kansas city, said many current and former government officials.
“The cave holds more than 20 million immigration cases, and every year we added 1.5 million new”, — stated in the message service, citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) on Facebook for 2014.
As writes the edition, the interagency working group monthly call to the White house to develop a more optimal system for dealing with such documents, but it was difficult — if not impossible — task.
“One thing a foreigner can contain hundreds of pages, the official said. — It’s almost funny.”
The former chief counsel of USCIS Ur Judd said the Agency has a database with some key pieces of information about the immigrants and the staff have digitized several forms — but there is no easy way to find information about the sponsor of an immigrant.
Family visas are one of the most common visas require sponsors are handled entirely on paper, said another former employee of USCIS.
In response, the representative of the Agency said that USCIS continues to work on digitization of records. It is reported that the resolution coming up before November 19.