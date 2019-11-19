Tonya Matvienko and Arsen Mirzoyan visited the backstage of the concert of the Scorpions
Celebrity couple of the Ukrainian show-business Tonya Matvienko and Arsen Mirzoyan visited the concert of the German band Scorpions, who last week took place in Kyiv sports Palace. Also, the couple came backstage and met the legends of world rock music. Sharing photos they share on instagram.
“This meeting is a leap into the past, childhood and adolescence. Romantic rockers, whose music at discos and in the moments of first kisses made my heart beat faster. From nostalgia and emotions pripomienky wanted to hug each member of the group”, comments Tonya.
Matvienko and Mirzoyan seemed not only to talk and take pictures with the artists, but also to get autographs on a musical instrument Arsene:
“I arrived at the concert rehearsal solo album in the Palace “Ukraine”, which is celebrated on 26 November. I was with a guitar. Now it is decorated with autographs of those rockers whose songs all my youth was loudly heard from the tape recorder on the entire sixth district of Zaporozhye”, — said Arsen.