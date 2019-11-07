Tonya Matvienko has presented an unexpected gift to his daughter until adulthood (photo)
The eldest daughter of the famous Ukrainian singer, Tony Matvienko, who with Arsen Mirzoyan also educates the younger Nina, 21 years old. At the age the artist has prepared for Uliana expensive gift. She gave the girl a Smart car in white with the emblem of Ukraine on the hood.
Also Tonya, that looks daughter and girlfriend wrote a touching Instagram post in which he congratulated his daughter and showed a photo of the birthday girl driving a brand new car. Happy Juliana sits in the car decorated with silver, pink and white balloons.
“You went in adult life. But to me you small. I want you to be happy, never worried about nothing. Turn everything into joy, get ready for beauty! I’m always here”, — wrote to Matviyenko.
Juliana is already living independently, Dating a guy.
And Ksenia Sobchak celebrated the holiday on the plane. Husband Konstantin Bogomolov gave her a romantic message on the network.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter