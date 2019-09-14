Tonya Matvienko in a plaid dress with a daring neckline at the premiere of the film “Strippers”
Ukrainian singer one of the first to appreciate the picture with the American pop diva.
in the cinema “Oscar” was held the gala premiere of the film “striptizerki” with Jennifer Lopez and KARDi Bi in the lead roles. To view the tape came Tonya Matvienko. The singer appeared before the cameras in a yellow checkered dress with a daring neckline and waist. Outfit it combined with yellow espadrilles.
Hair Tonya dissolved, and the makeup was focused on the black arrows.
The event was also attended by Maria Burmaka, Yana Klochkova, Christina Bobkova, Tonya Noyabreva, Vladimir Borisenko, Ilya Kvasha, Alexey Diveev-Church, Vyacheslav Solomka and others.