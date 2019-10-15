Tonya Matvienko showed looked like at age 14

Tonya Matvienko recalled his childhood and showed the fans what he she was a teenager

Ukrainian singer Tonya Matvienko, who recently said moving to wish your mom happy birthday, showed his fans a photo 24 years ago when she was only 14 years old. These images, the artist put on the page in Instagram.

Any pictures of Tonya sits alone, and for a second she keeps beside him a dog.

“That’s how I was at 14 years,” the singer wrote under the photo.

Netizens also commented on photos of teen Tony.

  • Beauty;
  • Fascinating thoughtfulness! You were good, and it’s just amazing! I love your family and your work family. You are an example of our Ukrainian family! The grace of God!
  • Beautiful girl;
  • Very interesting girl, cute. With the feast of the Intercession of the blessed virgin. I love your songs. May the Theotokos cover keeps you and your Mama to the eternal Ukrainian songs. Like new your songs. Thank you very much;
  • Try to change the color of the hair. Blonde not;
  • Very beautiful and natural, you need to return the natural color of hair, he certainly is very suitable, just wow;
  • Pretty!!!

