Tonya Matvienko with the family vacationed on the Spanish island
Summer pairs Mirzoyan-Matvienko was marked by domestic work and leisure. In the early summer of Tonya presented a new video for the song “SMH children’s world”, the author of the words and music to which were made by Arsene, and the youngest daughter Nina made her debut as an actress.
Then the artists went on vacation, too, the three of us, with his little daughter Nina. As admitted by the artists, the Spanish island of Tenerife is ideal for traveling with a child three years — the flight is short, the ocean around the Canary Islands is calm, the sun is soft. Almost all of the requirements that were put for the journey, were brought to the comfort and age peculiarities of his daughter, which previously rested only in Yaremche.
“For Nina, it was the first trips abroad, I was worried that the plane she’s gonna be cranky or the ocean will be too cold — it’s all the standard worries mom. And she suffered great flights, even perfect. But a week’s rest a little: I was expecting a tour, and Arsen — preparing for the Atlas festival Weekend,” admitted Tanya.
To show a three-year Nina exotic animals, the artists went to the popular loro Park. And seeing an incredible show, were amazed at themselves, and shared their impressions with the editors Viva.ua. Special delight caused animal welfare — as close to the wild. By the way, this Park is known for its collection of parrots No. 1 — largest in the world.
The couple Mirzoyan-Matvienko enjoyed the beauty of the Teide volcano, which reminded Tone of the dream — to go to the Grand canyon in the United States. And black volcanic sand for her was like a rehearsal for the fulfillment of desires. “The way were not pleasant, I was seasick. And when we came back out in the woods, at some point felt a powerful wave of eucalyptus smell like knocking down. It was such a contrast, we specifically stopped to experience the feeling of freshness,” he told Tonya.
By the way, a gastronomic pleasure, the artists also received. “Island kitchen in the world in some way similar: seafood, exotic fruits. We first decided that we have a fruit-protein diet, but in Tenerife there are so many that diet here and did not smell: watermelon, papaya, fish, shrimp, and Spanish wine, of course” — summed up Arsen.