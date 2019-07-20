Tonya Matvienko with the youngest daughter went to the movie premiere of the cartoon “the lion King”

“Vzhe need time to Prem ri”, — wrote in his microblog Tonya Matvienko, posting a photo of her youngest daughter.

Тоня Матвиенко с младшей дочерью побывали на кинопремьере мультфильма «Король лев»

As it turned out, mother and daughter went to the premiere of the cartoon “the lion King”. This event was the first daughter of Arsen Mirzoyan in the light, writes storinka.com.ua. Baby Nina was dressed in a simple dress with a sparkly heart on her chest, and her mother – in dress shirt with polka dots.

