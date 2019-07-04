Too actively mined: on the planet ends the sand
The world predicted a global shortage of one of the most important productive resources – sand.
Along with gravel, it is among the most intensively mined minerals, but also the demand for it is huge.
Annually in the world for the manufacture of concrete, glass and electronics is consumed from 32 to 50 billion tons of sand, according to .
In recent years, the demand for it is growing rapidly, especially in China, India and African countries.
We can assume that Africans could easily get sand from the Sahara, whose area is about 8.6 million square kilometres (bigger than Brazil).
But desert sand is not suitable for industry – it is too smooth.
Humanity needs the sand comes from rivers, whose total area is less than 1% of the Earth’s surface.
The experts came to the conclusion that now the rate of production so great that sand deposits do not have time to grow naturally.
In the future the situation will only worsen. According to forecasts, by 2100 the demand for sand will increase by 300% compared with the beginning of the XXI century, and the cost is 400%.
The authors of the study concluded that in the future the mankind can face serious problems, but there are ways to avoid disaster is to find new sources of sand, often use substitutes (including recycled plastic) or to use materials based on sand again.
Scientists also consider (so far only in theory) the ability to mine minerals on other planets and asteroids. But such expeditions will become a reality soon.