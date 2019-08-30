Too curious shark scared the fishermen in Massachusetts: VIDEO
Fisherman Matt Riley took video of a curious great white shark that circled his boat off the coast of Cape cod.
Matt Riley went boating with his friends in Cape cod Bay, Massachusetts, when suddenly their ship approached the shark.
“She swims right by the boat!”, — noticed someone on Board before the large predator crashed into the ship.
Riley filmed the incident on video which was later posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 28.
“The most epic thing I have ever seen on the water”, signed video the fisherman.
As it turned out, the purpose of shark was not a boat, and a nearby corpse of a humpback whale, according to CBS Boston.
“Great white shark up to 20 feet (6 meters) eats dead whale in Cape cod Bay,” wrote Riley.
We will remind that earlier in Massachusetts great white shark jumped out of the water next to the boat and grabbed a fish from one of the boys who fished with his father.