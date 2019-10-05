Too great uncle: Kiva interestingly responded to the scandal because of his behavior in Parliament
The people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life,” Ilya Kiva commented on a video of him allegedly masturbating in Parliament.
In comments to UNIAN, the politician called the video a fake.
“Well, the man adjusted his dick, so what?.. And the fact that someone took it and, for example, through the installation of extended, so what? So it’s fake, that’s what you do, it’s their bread. Fakie – and they eat them,” says Kiva.
In addition, the MP does not see “anything wrong with that trimmed pants and hiked up socks.” “Next is the angry reaction of a person who has mounted and then it inflamed the perception and imagination of those who p*d how interesting,” said Ilya Kiva.
The MP says the situation is not worthy of attention and underlines that it is “too great uncle to respond to such nonsense”.