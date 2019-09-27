“Too late”: a well-known healer Malakhov commented on possible disease Zavorotnyuk
Promoter of non-traditional methods of healing Gennady Malakhov known for a large number of people in the former Soviet Union through programs that previously led television. They enjoyed the inevitable success, as developed his system of fasting and nutrition, writes Teleprogramma.pro.
The journalists appealed to Gennady Malakhov with the question of how strong the folk medicine in the battle against cancer.
“Once there is a tumor, then the body occurred some changes, the turmoil. Here, take Nastya Zavorotnyuk, when she was diagnosed with a tumor, treated it was too late. What are the popular methods that the therapeutic fasting that the methods of classical medicine, “—said Malakhov.
According to him, the body was overtaken by something that has triggered the development of this tumor. It could be childbirth, pregnancy, anti-aging treatments — that is, external influence.
“It is difficult to say, how to act after a person has already happened. In any case, have to be identified and removed from human reason occurred the disease“, he said.
Representatives of the publication asked what to do to prevent the appearance of tumors.
“First, it is true — maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The second emotional state should be normal. Third, no manipulation of the body can not hold. No fertilization, no rejuvenation, no hormonal intervention. That is, the body don’t need to live and let live!” — said Malakhov.
Malakhov stressed that if you remove all of these harmful factors, it is possible to be a survivor. For example, people in the highlands live long, as there are no factors that are knocked to their livelihoods.
They graze in the highlands with their sheep, they have no emotional impact, no-hassle “employer-employee” circle of communication is reduced. Normal diet, physical exercise, physical activity, fresh air and all: he lives and nothing prevents him to live.
Therefore, the task of modern man in the big city — to avoid stressful situations that are the strongest influence on health.
Malakhov also noted that each individual case demands its own treatment, and one medicine can not be:
Besides, he told about several cases where people, while dying, managed to change, forgive the offenders left behind the past and the patient themselves. Changed everything, including food, and recovered. According to Malakhov, a change of his own consciousness, turn to a positive perception of life and themselves, a considerable component of success on the road to recovery. Presenter is sure that any disease can be cured.
