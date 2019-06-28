Too long working hours increases the risk of stroke
Scientists have found that being a workaholic is really deadly. In addition, there are other risks associated with the work.
Everyone knows that a sedentary lifestyle associated with office work, has a negative impact on health. But in the sedentary work you can do exercises and play sports in my spare time. There are threats to win which is not so easy.
French scientists came to the conclusion that the working day longer than eight hours increases the risk of stroke. The study involved 143,5 thousand people, a third of them working day was more than a ten-hour working day. In this group, stroke risk was 45% higher than those than the working day lasts eight hours. Moreover, the risk group includes all age categories, except young people.
But that’s not all the health risks associated with the work. Also at risk are people who work nights, shifts and working conditions, causing constant stress, including noisy production. In addition, harmful to work no weekends and not to go on vacation – research shows that lack of rest has a negative impact not only on health but also on productivity.