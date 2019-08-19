Too the West: in Saudi Arabia, an American daughter was taken because of the pictures
Last month, an American woman named Bethany Vierra lost custody of her baby daughter Sinai. The basis for this court’s decision in Saudi Arabia was that the woman was “too Western” to raise a child. Now the parents of Wherry worry about what you will lose and granddaughter, and daughter.
“We love our granddaughter, said her father Myron. Most of all we are afraid of what never let her see.”
Bethany, a 32-year-old student and a yoga teacher, moved to Saudi Arabia in 2011 to teach at the University. Recently she divorced with her husband from Saudi Arabia and had applied for custody of their four-year old daughter.
But in July, the court came to the conclusion that it would not be a good parent.
“It’s all the judges-men who are defending the Sharia is much more than the interests of the child,” says CNN Rotna Begum, senior researcher on women’s rights at Human Rights Watch.
Saudi Arabia operates under strict Islamic Sharia law.
“Contrary to our religion, customs and traditions”
In the court documents summarized the accusations against the American. Among them, for example, the presence on the American Burning Man festival, which is described as “the weirdest festival in the world” where visitors “appear in crazy clothes and are awake all night.”
According to the notes of the judge, the lawyer for her ex-husband also accused her that she supports social media channels of “full nudity, mixing of the two sexes and of a variety of things and actions that are contrary to our religion, customs and traditions.” Photos from the festival and social media women have become important evidence against the American.
In court Bethany said that her ex-husband actually was an unfit parent, arguing that he insulted her and her daughter and used drugs.
Her ex-husband denies the allegations and has not responded to requests for comments from CNN.
In the end, the judge gave custody of Sineu her grandmother from Saudi Arabia, who lives with her father Zayn.
“The fact that the father lives with his mother, most likely a temporary situation,” wrote the judge.
Bethany was given time to appeal the judge’s decision about custody, and at this point the child remains with her. But her parents Cathy and Myron told CNN that there was a warrant for her arrest after she missed the child visits her ex — husband a visit, which she did not know.
They also say that Bethany was forbidden to leave Saudi Arabia within the next 10 years, although they were unable to provide more detailed information about the reason for the ban.
The weakening of “custody” in Saudi Arabia
In recent years Saudi Arabia has taken preliminary steps towards the emancipation of women.
In 2012, Saudi women were first allowed to compete at the Olympic games. In 2015 year women were first allowed to vote in local elections. And recently, after a long campaign, women finally allowed to drive cars.
At the end of this month women will be allowed to have a passport without prior permission of a male guardian. However, contradictory system of “guardianship” of men over women remains largely unchanged.
“A woman from birth to death must have a male guardian,” says Begum, a researcher from Human Rights Watch.
“The idea is that they are not able to answer for themselves and that men know better,” he added.
For example, women still need the permission of a male guardian before conducting planned operations. And that is critical to Vierra, according to Saudi law, the testimony of women worth half of what the testimony of men.
“In the court treat her like a child. As minors,” said her mother CNN.
The official U.S. state Department told CNN that he knew about the case, but did not comment “for privacy reasons”.
“Generally speaking, the U.S. Department of state and our embassies and consulates abroad do not bear greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens abroad. US citizens abroad are subject to local laws,” the official added.
Now Bethany is in a hurry to collect all the necessary documents to appeal the decision on custody.