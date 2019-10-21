Took for a burglar in own home: police did American disabled
A resident of South Carolina has settled a lawsuit against the County Sheriff’s office Charleston, putting an end to the long struggle after the officer shot him in his own house, having taken for the robber.
Bryant Hayward, who was paralyzed after the shooting in 2015, has settled his lawsuit against Sheriff’s office for $750 000. This amount is far from the initial $25 million he requested.
Hayward called 911 during an armed robbery of his home in Hollywood, South Carolina, West of Charleston. When the police arrived at the scene, they saw a man with a gun in his hand.
From a recording of a 911 call you can hear how the victim tells the dispatcher that two men with guns try to break into his house, knock on the window. Later during the conversation, he begged the dispatcher that the police jumped the gun.
By the time police arrived, the robbers ran away. Agents said they didn’t know the homeowner was armed.
Hayward filed a lawsuit in 2017 after after the shooting, he was paralyzed from the neck down, he and the rest of my life now needs constant medical assistance. According to his lawyer, he cannot eat, bathe, he developed bedsores and diabetes.
“This is a very complicated case. Bryant is completely innocent guy, and everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said Sunday his lawyer Justin Bamberg.
“His life changed forever, but he’s one of the lucky ones who survived a failed meeting with law enforcement agencies”, — he added.
The lawyer said that the suit with the Sheriff’s office settled back in may, but his client wanted to keep it a secret out of fear for their safety. Now he hopes that his story will be an inspiration to others.