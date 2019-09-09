Took for the beam: the Florida alligator has bitten accidentally stepped on him a scholar
A moment ago, the woman was only doing her job — and now she is fighting off an alligator. An employee of the water resources management of South Florida accidentally stepped on a creeper, working in one of the lakes in the state, and was bitten in the leg.
The attack occurred on Thursday, September 5, at about 10:45 in the National wildlife refuge Arthur R. Marshall Laksaci, writes CBS12 News. According to local workers, this attack is atypical and was only the second occasion since 1951 in these regions.
It all started as a normal working day for the 31-year-old Kelsey Pollack of West palm beach who works a full-time researcher-analyst in the area of water resources management of South Florida.
But continued with day unusual. The woman was in water up to his waist in a special high boots, she has conducted research when accidentally stepped on a Gator. Pollack realized that, to hit something, but decided that this log. And then the “log” bit her leg and swam away.
Pollack quickly climbed the tree, while her colleague called for help. Medics brought the woman to the hospital.
Visitors to the Park were not surprised, although such attacks occur here very rarely.
“You don’t have to step on the alligators, and if you don’t know that they are there, you still are in their territory, so they are able to bite you,” said mark Ciavola, a visitor from Delray beach.
“I think we should respect nature, because we come to their place of residence,” said Stephanie Dolch, a visitor from West palm beach.
One of the visitors of the reserve was shocked to hear about the bite of the alligator. He even brought relatives from new Jersey, hoping to show them an alligator with a length of 2.5 meters, which he called George, and who was seen during a previous visit.
“George is a big alligator, I haven’t seen him,” said Joshua Salaam.
Salama said that after the attack, he will carefully walk on the reserve with relatives.
“I’m not going to lead them to the swamps, we’ll stay on the paved road,” he said.
Officials of the Department of water Management South Florida said that Pollak put “quite a lot of stitches,” but the usual guests of the reserve is almost without risk because the area where the attacked woman, is closed to the public.
Pollack injuries are not considered life-threatening. Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife Florida is investigating the incident.