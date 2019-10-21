“Took off her skirt and go”: a 70-year-old Pugachev surprised slender legs
Despite his rather advanced age, the Russian singer Alla Pugacheva is not afraid to experiment with his looks, boldly picking up unusual outfits.
This writes the Russian edition “Days.ru”.
Furthermore, according to the journalists, the Diva prefers clothing that, despite the “experimentalism”, flatters her figure and hide her flaws.
So yesterday, for example, in a Network there was a photo taken a few months ago in a Moscow restaurant, where the artist was obviously celebrating a birthday.
In the picture Pugachev captured with a friend in the background of the fireplace.
She dressed in a black jumpsuit with short shorts, wearing top dress dark transparent fabric. The long skirt of the dress hides skin aging while showing off slender legs the star. Another important detail, which is noted by journalists: lap Alla Pugacheva covered high boots-bottomtime as this part of the body is insidious issue age.
Many Internet-ordinary people complimented the outfit of a celebrity and showered her with compliments.
“Alia is always beautiful”, “Very beautiful”, “so I looked in 70”, “Outfit just wauuuu”, “And Pugachev’s still a DOLL!”, “Alla is a gorgeous dress,” — wrote fans of Alla Pugacheva.
Meanwhile, there were those who thought that the image does not match the age of the singer: “take Off my skirt and forward in boots and shorts! A nightmare!”, “All the time. Overkill”, “Need to leave on time! To be remembered young and beautiful” “Grandma, straighten your shoulders and chin up!”.
Fortunately, the evil and zavetnyh reviews were much smaller, most fans rejoiced the courage of the star.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a Russian blogger has made a terrible assumption that Alla Pugacheva is no longer alive, and now with Maxim Galkin living her double, who is being held because of the need to provide a comfortable life for her husband and children Diva.
