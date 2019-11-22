Took place the draw for the consolation round of the playoffs for Euro 2020
In the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the draw for the round of play-offs of Euro 2020.
16 teams will compete for four remaining spots in the final part of the championship.
All semi-finals will consist of one match. The owners of these matches are listed first.
The Path And
- Semi-Final 1: Iceland – Romania
- Semi-Final 2: Bulgaria – Hungary
In the final the rights of the owners will be the winner of the second semi-final.
The winner of this Quartet of Euro-2020 will either go into group C or group F.
Path B
- Semi-final 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina – Northern Ireland
- Semi-Final 2: Slovakia – Ireland
In the final the winner of the first semi-final will play at home.
The winner of this Quartet of Euro-2020 will go in group E.
The Way C
- Semi-Final 1: Scotland – Israel
- Semi-Final 2: Norway – Serbia
In the final, the winner of the second semi-final will be the host.
The winner of this Quartet of Euro-2020 will go to group D.
Way D
- Semi-Final 1: Georgia – Belarus
- Semi-Final 2: Northern Macedonia – Kosovo
In the final the winner of the first semifinal will act as the host.
The winner of this Quartet of Euro-2020 will either go into group C or group F.
Note that if the path And the strongest will be the national team of Romania, the rights of one of the owners of the group, it will be part of this group, and the winner path D will go into group F.
Directly to the semi-finals play-off games will take place on 26 March 2020, and the final games will be held March 31.
We will remind, the Ukrainian national team at Euro 2020 were in group C with the Netherlands.