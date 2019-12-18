Took place the draw for the quarterfinals of the Ukrainian Cup
Took place the draw for the 1/4 finals of the Cup of Ukraine.
At this stage of the tournament, from teams and three different leagues: five clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League: “Dinamo”, “Desna”, “Alexandria”, “Mariupol” and “Vorskla”; two representatives of the First League: “Ingulets” and “Meany”, while also representing the Second League “Alliance”.
As a result, the pairs were as follows:
- Oleksandriya – Dynamo
- “Vorskla” – “Gums”
- “Meany” – “Ingulets”
- “The Alliance”, “Mariupol”
Recall that at this stage of the tournament, the teams determine the winner according to the results of a single match. The matches will be held presumably in early March 2020, and the final will take place on may 13 in Ternopil.